NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Connplex Cinemas was trading at Rs 185.25 on the NSE, a premium of 4.66% compared with the issue price of Rs 177.

The scrip was listed at Rs 195, a premium of 10.17% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 198 and a low of Rs 185.25. About 23.57 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Connplex Cinemas' IPO was subscribed 33.24 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 August 2025 and it closed on 11 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 168 to 177 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 51,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.90% from 95.36% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards the purchase of a corporate office, procurement of LED screens and projectors, funding working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and covering public issue expenses.

Ahead of the IPO, Connplex Cinemas on 2 August 2025, raised Rs 25.70 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.52 lakh shares at Rs 177 per share to 10 anchor investor.

Connplex Cinemas operates a nationwide chain of "Smart Cinemas" under the CONNPLEX brand. Its revenue streams include box office collections, F&B sales, and on-screen/off-screen advertising. The company also provides integrated advertising solutions and runs three formatsExpress, Signature, and Luxuriancecatering to varied consumer segments. As of 30 June 2025, Connplex Cinemas had 96 employees on its payroll, including Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 95.60 crore and net profit of Rs 19 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

