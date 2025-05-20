Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,166.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 2.48% YoY to Rs 12,275.35 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 5,011.30 crore in Q4 FY25, down 5.46% from Rs 5,300.89 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 6.84% YoY to Rs 7,549.92 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 769.36 crore (up 19.45% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 2,302.66 crore (up 19.42%YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 11,710.65 crore (down 0.47% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 517.74 crore (up 120.39% YoY) and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 302.85 crore (up 21.29% YoY) during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 15,521.44 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 15,573.16 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations also saw a slight decrease, falling to Rs 45,792.32 crore in FY25 from Rs 45,843.10 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St selloff deepens; Sensex dips 800 pts, Nifty below 24,700; SMIDs drop

Google I/O 2025

Google I/O starts today: Will it be all AI, or will hardware share stage?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

'No legal sanctity': VP Dhankhar questions probe into Justice Varma case

Honda

Honda slows EV push globally, eyes India manufacturing unit by 2028

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In BJP's model, money goes to rich; Congress gives it to poor: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration at the AGM.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

The counter declined 1.92% to Rs 298.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

Dollar index hovers around 100-mark as tepid action continues

DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

DLF gains after strong Q4 numbers

Market sell-off continues; media stocks decline

Market sell-off continues; media stocks decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon