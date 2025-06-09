Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sunita Bonds & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Sunita Bonds & Holdings reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 0.030.03 0 OPM %-700.000 --500.000 - PBDT0.010 0 0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 0.010 0 NP0.010 0 0.010 0

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

