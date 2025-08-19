Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit rises 192.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.13% to Rs 14.19 croreNet profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance rose 192.31% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.1913.76 3 OPM %50.3946.15 -PBDT5.451.90 187 PBT5.231.75 199 NP4.181.43 192
