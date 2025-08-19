IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 20.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 948.62 croreNet profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 20.07% to Rs 197.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 247.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 948.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 889.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales948.62889.45 7 OPM %71.3477.14 -PBDT258.29325.04 -21 PBT252.90320.54 -21 NP197.68247.31 -20
