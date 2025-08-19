Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 55.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 416.81 croreNet profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 55.25% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 416.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 428.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales416.81428.56 -3 OPM %3.416.36 -PBDT15.1322.93 -34 PBT6.1013.76 -56 NP4.6910.48 -55
