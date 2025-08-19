Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 55.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Creamline Dairy Products standalone net profit declines 55.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 2.74% to Rs 416.81 crore

Net profit of Creamline Dairy Products declined 55.25% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.74% to Rs 416.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 428.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales416.81428.56 -3 OPM %3.416.36 -PBDT15.1322.93 -34 PBT6.1013.76 -56 NP4.6910.48 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

TMF Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar IPO subscribed 1.52 times

Vikram Solar IPO subscribed 1.52 times

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 1.03 times

Gem Aromatics IPO subscribed 1.03 times

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscribed 2.13 times

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO subscribed 2.13 times

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon