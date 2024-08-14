My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 51950.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7636.84% to Rs 14.70 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities rose 51950.00% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7636.84% to Rs 14.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.700.1993.47013.940.0413.920.0310.410.02