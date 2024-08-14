Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmark Cars slips after Q1 PAT slumps 55% YoY in FY25

Landmark Cars slips after Q1 PAT slumps 55% YoY in FY25

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Landmark Cars declined 5.16% to Rs 569.35 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 54.84% to Rs 3.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.02 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations jumped 19.89% YoY to Rs 831.97 crore in Q1 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 52.36% to Rs 4.74 crore in Q1 FY25.
EBITDA stood at Rs 49.8 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 6.55% as compared with Rs 46.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 5.99% in Q1 FY25 as against 6.74% in Q1 FY24.
The company said that it posted satisfactory growth in both revenue and profitability from existing outlets. This was achieved inspite of temporary disruption in the PV market due to General elections.
Proforma revenue jumped 24.57% YoY to Rs 1,163.9 crore in Q1 FY25.
During the quarter, average selling price for new vehicle sold at Rs 21.50 Lakh as compared with Rs 19.10 Lakh recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Upcoming new car launches e.g the new Mercedes E class, MG Windsor, M&M Thar Roxx will further drive momentum over the next few months, the company stated in exchange filing.
Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motors. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

