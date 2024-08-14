Landmark Cars slips after Q1 PAT slumps 55% YoY in FY25

Landmark Cars declined 5.16% to Rs 569.35 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 54.84% to Rs 3.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.02 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.89% YoY to Rs 831.97 crore in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 52.36% to Rs 4.74 crore in Q1 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp EBITDA stood at Rs 49.8 crore in Q1 FY25, registering the growth of 6.55% as compared with Rs 46.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin was 5.99% in Q1 FY25 as against 6.74% in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.89% YoY to Rs 831.97 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company said that it posted satisfactory growth in both revenue and profitability from existing outlets. This was achieved inspite of temporary disruption in the PV market due to General elections.

Proforma revenue jumped 24.57% YoY to Rs 1,163.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, average selling price for new vehicle sold at Rs 21.50 Lakh as compared with Rs 19.10 Lakh recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Upcoming new car launches e.g the new Mercedes E class, MG Windsor, M&M Thar Roxx will further drive momentum over the next few months, the company stated in exchange filing.

Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motors. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.

