Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit declines 31.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.21% to Rs 3.74 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group declined 31.06% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 57.21% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.748.74 -57 OPM %87.7095.31 -PBDT14.6618.07 -19 PBT14.5317.94 -19 NP11.5016.68 -31
