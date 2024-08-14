Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 10.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.54% to Rs 171.45 crore

Net profit of Nagreeka Exports rose 10.40% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.54% to Rs 171.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.171.45130.343.444.492.852.931.071.111.381.25