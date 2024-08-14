Suraj Industries standalone net profit declines 79.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.83% to Rs 13.53 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries declined 79.05% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.5318.494.2110.600.601.750.291.460.221.05