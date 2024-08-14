Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.033.09 -2 OPM %5.945.83 -PBDT0.230.22 5 PBT0.200.19 5 NP0.150.14 7
