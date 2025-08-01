Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 119.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 196.75 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 119.23% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 196.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 167.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales196.75167.78 17 OPM %14.128.86 -PBDT28.5813.67 109 PBT20.465.63 263 NP18.248.32 119
