Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 14.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.57% to Rs 18.64 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro rose 14.94% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.57% to Rs 18.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.6416.27 15 OPM %35.8435.71 -PBDT7.876.85 15 PBT7.376.38 16 NP5.544.82 15
