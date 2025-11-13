Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 5.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Sales rise 12.06% to Rs 259.44 crore

Net profit of IRM Energy rose 5.41% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 259.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales259.44231.52 12 OPM %10.3311.44 -PBDT29.4629.50 0 PBT19.0520.87 -9 NP12.6612.01 5

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

