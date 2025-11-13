Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit declines 54.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments standalone net profit declines 54.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales decline 48.89% to Rs 21.26 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 54.81% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.89% to Rs 21.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.2641.60 -49 OPM %84.6799.01 -PBDT18.0241.19 -56 PBT18.0141.18 -56 NP14.2931.62 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

