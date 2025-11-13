Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 14.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 4643.00 croreNet profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust declined 14.08% to Rs 183.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 213.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 4643.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4640.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4643.004640.00 0 OPM %89.4789.59 -PBDT1500.001578.00 -5 PBT-292.00-213.00 -37 NP183.00213.00 -14
