Nam Securities standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.19% to Rs 11.84 croreNet profit of Nam Securities declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.19% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.8429.74 -60 OPM %1.770.98 -PBDT0.240.38 -37 PBT0.200.35 -43 NP0.160.27 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content