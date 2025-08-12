Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 4.33 croreNet profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.334.62 -6 OPM %0.6910.61 -PBDT0.320.61 -48 PBT0.010.34 -97 NP0.010.23 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content