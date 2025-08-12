Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit declines 77.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 14.94 croreNet profit of Inani Marbles & Industries declined 77.63% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 14.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales14.9412.97 15 OPM %7.5614.42 -PBDT0.891.65 -46 PBT0.230.99 -77 NP0.170.76 -78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content