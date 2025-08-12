Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit declines 7.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 75.10 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives declined 7.36% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.1069.18 9 OPM %27.4833.85 -PBDT23.7025.38 -7 PBT23.2425.01 -7 NP17.3818.76 -7
