Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 60.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.08% to Rs 1048.65 croreNet profit of Nandan Denim declined 60.79% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.08% to Rs 1048.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 579.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.50% to Rs 33.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.44% to Rs 3546.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2010.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1048.65579.12 81 3546.682010.09 76 OPM %3.286.73 -3.615.88 - PBDT26.9450.16 -46 99.09105.65 -6 PBT14.5338.77 -63 45.8865.09 -30 NP10.6327.11 -61 33.4844.94 -26
