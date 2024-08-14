Nandan Denim standalone net profit rises 338.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.17% to Rs 721.62 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Nandan Denim rose 338.01% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.17% to Rs 721.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 554.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.721.62554.374.473.6724.8911.9311.302.257.491.71