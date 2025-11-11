Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 487.91 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 16.79% to Rs 56.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 487.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 489.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales487.91489.99 0 OPM %13.7614.20 -PBDT82.0785.44 -4 PBT72.2475.30 -4 NP56.6568.08 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content