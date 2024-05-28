Broader mkt underperforms; metal stocks shine

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 148.60 points or 0.20% to 75,539.10. The Nifty 50 index rose 61.75 points or 0.27% to 22,994.20.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.44%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,415 shares rose and 2,075 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.
Results Today:
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (down 1.10%), Campus Activewear (down 1.04%), Capacite Infraprojects (up 3.49%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.37%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (up 0.79%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.35%), EIH (up 2.15%), Engineers India (down 4.13%), General Insurance Corporation of India (down 1.93%), Ingersoll-Rand (India) (up 1.39%), NBCC (India) (down 3.48%), PTC Industires (up 0.35%) and Wockhardt (down 1.91%) will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index added 0.79% to 9,944.80. The index declined 0.93% in the past two trading sessions.
National Aluminium Company (up 2.5%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.4%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.76%), Vedanta (up 1.09%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.96%), Tata Steel (up 0.54%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (up 0.07%), JSW Steel (up 0.03%) edged higher.
On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes (down 2.24%), Welspun Corp (down 1.46%) and Jindal Stainless (down 1.16%) slipped.
National Aluminium Company rallied 2.5% after the companys net profit zoomed 101.36% to Rs 996.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 3579.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3671.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) declined 1.61%. The company reported 2.49% jump in net profit to Rs 13,762.64 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 13,427.81 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Total premium income surged 15.58% to Rs 1,52,293.13 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as compared with Rs 1,31,761.11 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of FY23.
Also Read
VA Tech Wabag shed 0.46%. The company said that it has secured an order worth around Rs 85 crore from Nama Water Services in the Sultanate of Oman towards operation & maintenance (O&M) of the Al Duqm Desalination Plant for a period of 5 years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content