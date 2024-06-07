National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.21% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 61.89% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 1.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 251.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

