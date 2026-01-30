National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 4730.95 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 1.84% to Rs 1595.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1566.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 4730.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4662.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4730.954662.2245.9449.572307.862390.972125.772105.321595.151566.32

