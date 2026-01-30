Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 149.72 crore

Net profit of Nitta Gelatin India rose 4.62% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 149.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 134.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.149.72134.6425.2920.1939.1029.4135.1326.0725.5724.44

