Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2709, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.12% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 18.61% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2709, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 6.39% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53338.35, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99356 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.73 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2708, up 0.84% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 78.12% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% jump in NIFTY and a 18.61% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 57.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks edge higher

Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd spurts 2.41%

ITC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.81%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 1.05%, rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon