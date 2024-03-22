Sensex (    %)
                             
Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2861, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.25% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2861, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has dropped around 3.88% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8052.75, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27756 shares today, compared to the daily average of 76730 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 30.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

