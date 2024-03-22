United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.81%

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.99% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 3.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53338.35, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1131.8, up 1.88% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 46.99% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 71.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News