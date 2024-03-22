Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

United Spirits Ltd spurts 1.81%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.99% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 22091.6. The Sensex is at 72819.71, up 0.25%. United Spirits Ltd has dropped around 3.09% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53338.35, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.91 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1131.8, up 1.88% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 46.99% in last one year as compared to a 29.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 71.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Market trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares rally for 2nd day

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.21%, rises for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd soars 1.05%, rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 1.45%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd spurts 0.64%, rises for fifth straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon