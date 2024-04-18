National Aluminium Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 185.15, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.68% in last one year as compared to a 26.57% jump in NIFTY and a 55.88% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8851.95, up 1.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 282.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

