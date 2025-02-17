Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Commodity Clearing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

National Commodity Clearing reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 26.07% to Rs 5.53 crore

Net loss of National Commodity Clearing reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.07% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.537.48 -26 OPM %-40.518.29 -PBDT-2.240.62 PL PBT-2.240.62 PL NP-1.700.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tarangini Investments standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Tarangini Investments standalone net profit rises 475.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Premium Merchants standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Deepjyoti Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Deepjyoti Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Godfrey Phillips soars 40% in two days after strong Q3 figures

Godfrey Phillips soars 40% in two days after strong Q3 figures

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon