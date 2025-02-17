Business Standard

Godfrey Phillips soars 40% in two days after strong Q3 figures

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India surged 17.14% to Rs 7,004.20, extending gains for the second consecutive session.

Shares of the Godfrey Philips India surged 40.56% in two trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 4982.95 on 13 February 2025.

The stock outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 18.74% as against Sensex's 7.3% decline.

The scrip outperformed the market in past three months, jumping 16.5% as against 2.02% decrease in Sensex.

The company on 13 February 2025 announced that its consolidated net profit jumped 48.7% to Rs 315.85 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 212.35 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) increased 27.43% to Rs 1,895.52 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

During the quarter, gross sales value stood at Rs 3,958 crore (up 9.18%) and Cigarettes domestic volumes stood at 17.56 million per month.

Revenue from cigarettes stood at Rs 187,521 crore, (up 36.85% YoY) while retail and related products stood at Rs 21.54 crore (down 80.74% YoY) during the period under review.

On 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 18.52% to Rs 792.70 crore on 21.7% jump in revenue from operations Rs 4,958.24 crore in 9MFY25 over 9M FY24.

Sharad Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), said, The company has recorded consolidated Gross Sales Value of Rs. 10,626 crore and Net Profit of Rs 837 crore (before considering exceptional item), representing increase of 25% as compared to the corresponding period in last year. Our plans to enter new markets with new offerings are underway and we continue to focus to improve our productivity and profitability.

Godfrey Phillips has delivered robust cigarette domestic volume growth in 9 months FY25. The Companys topline is supported by unmanufactured tobacco export of Rs 1,411 crore in 9 months FY25 which continues to show upward trend.

Godfrey Philips has business presence in the manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

