Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.41 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 52.97% to Rs 46.61 crore

Net Loss of National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange reported to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.97% to Rs 46.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.6130.47 53 OPM %-17.51-56.12 -PBDT-8.16-17.10 52 PBT-8.16-17.10 52 NP-8.41-11.88 29

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

