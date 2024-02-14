National Fittings standalone net profit declines 29.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.67% to Rs 16.57 croreNet profit of National Fittings declined 29.82% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales16.5722.91 -28 OPM %14.9716.37 -PBDT2.463.70 -34 PBT1.642.84 -42 NP1.201.71 -30
