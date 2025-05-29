Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National General Industries standalone net profit declines 51.56% in the March 2025 quarter

National General Industries standalone net profit declines 51.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 25.41% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 51.56% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.41% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.20% to Rs 10.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.763.70 -25 10.3512.81 -19 OPM %-0.36-7.30 -0.48-3.59 - PBDT0.500.85 -41 1.601.89 -15 PBT0.400.76 -47 1.211.56 -22 NP0.310.64 -52 0.943.00 -69

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

