National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 113.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Sales rise 168.94% to Rs 646.98 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 113.77% to Rs 140.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 168.94% to Rs 646.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.47% to Rs 325.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 294.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 150.43% to Rs 2363.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales646.98240.57 169 2363.82943.91 150 OPM %86.0778.24 -81.3677.54 - PBDT304.80106.00 188 919.53460.96 99 PBT85.7134.90 146 122.33213.24 -43 NP140.5165.73 114 325.01294.20 10

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

