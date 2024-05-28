Business Standard
Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 270.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 38.85 crore
Net profit of Natraj Proteins rose 270.37% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.8550.03 -22 OPM %4.812.32 -PBDT1.130.52 117 PBT1.000.41 144 NP1.000.27 270
First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

