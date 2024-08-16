Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.67% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.990.27 267 OPM %10.1018.52 -PBDT0.100.05 100 PBT0.100.05 100 NP0.100.05 100
