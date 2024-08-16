Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 130.84% to Rs 34.51 croreNet profit of Roopa Industries rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 130.84% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.5114.95 131 OPM %3.046.89 -PBDT0.500.47 6 PBT0.300.24 25 NP0.270.19 42
