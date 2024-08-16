Roopa Industries standalone net profit rises 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 130.84% to Rs 34.51 crore

Net profit of Roopa Industries rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 130.84% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.5114.953.046.890.500.470.300.240.270.19