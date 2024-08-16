Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 74.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 47.59 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods declined 74.01% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 47.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales47.5949.08 -3 OPM %6.1827.38 -PBDT4.1314.25 -71 PBT3.7414.06 -73 NP2.7510.58 -74
