Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nava Ltd Slips 7.63%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.93%

Nava Ltd Slips 7.63%, BSE Utilities index Shed 1.93%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Nava Ltd has lost 12.56% over last one month compared to 8.02% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX

Nava Ltd fell 7.63% today to trade at Rs 382.5. The BSE Utilities index is down 1.93% to quote at 4575.13. The index is down 8.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, K.P. Energy Ltd decreased 3.86% and Va Tech Wabag Ltd lost 3.84% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 15.72 % over last one year compared to the 1.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Nava Ltd has lost 12.56% over last one month compared to 8.02% fall in BSE Utilities index and 3.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1784 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27514 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 673.35 on 18 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 218.5 on 14 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% in early trade; Breadth weak

Sensex, Nifty tumble over 1% in early trade; Breadth weak

INR Settles Cautiously Lower; Domestic GDP Data Eyed

INR Settles Cautiously Lower; Domestic GDP Data Eyed

UK Pound Stays Pressured Below $1.2650 As Dollar Regains Momentum

UK Pound Stays Pressured Below $1.2650 As Dollar Regains Momentum

INR Slips Modestly Ahead Of Data Deluge

INR Slips Modestly Ahead Of Data Deluge

Australian Dollar Slides On Softer Than Expected Inflation Data

Australian Dollar Slides On Softer Than Expected Inflation Data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon