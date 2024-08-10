Business Standard
Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 124.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 547.66 crore
Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 124.49% to Rs 58.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 547.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 438.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales547.66438.74 25 OPM %48.4542.75 -PBDT83.0841.88 98 PBT77.1635.01 120 NP58.8426.21 124
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

