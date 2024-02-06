Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 26.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 501.82 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 26.78% to Rs 78.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 501.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 563.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.501.82563.5815.0827.6169.90156.3045.02131.2978.02106.56