Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 26.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.96% to Rs 501.82 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 26.78% to Rs 78.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.96% to Rs 501.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 563.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales501.82563.58 -11 OPM %15.0827.61 -PBDT69.90156.30 -55 PBT45.02131.29 -66 NP78.02106.56 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content