Nazara Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1046.85, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.61% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% fall in NIFTY and a 20.67% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1046.85, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24159.900390625. The Sensex is at 80069.75, down 0.76%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has added around 12.85% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1982.1, down 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

