Bharti Airtel partners with Indian Army to connect Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with the Indian Army to provide connectivity to villages in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore districts along the line of control (LoC) in North Kashmir.

The company has deployed 15 mobile towers in this area, which will benefit the local population and also offer essential communication connections for soldiers stationed along the LoC to improve operational coordination.

Under the PM Vibrant Village Programme, villages like Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema are now connected to the rest of the country. Airtel is the only private telecom operator offering services in these regions.

 

Airtel has partnered with the Indian Army to enhance network services in remote military areas. The company has successfully established connectivity in strategic locations like the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie (BDO), Indias northernmost military outpost.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across South Asia and Africa.

The telecom major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,593.2 crore in Q2 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 1,340.7 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 11.95% YoY to Rs 41,473.3 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Bharti Airtel shed 0.85% to Rs 1,601.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

