NBCC (India) gains on Rs 120.9 crore work orders, MoU with RailTel

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

NBCC (India) rose 3.21% to Rs 85.75 after securing fresh work orders worth Rs 120.9 crore and entering into a strategic partnership with RailTel Corporation of India to jointly develop data centre infrastructure.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC announced the award of three new projects in the ordinary course of business. These include construction of a multistorey court building in Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, valued at Rs 46.69 crore; development of a 14-court building complex in Bhimavaram, worth Rs 72.17 crore; and renovation of the TEC Building in New Delhi, amounting to Rs 2.04 crore.

Additionally, on April 7, NBCC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RailTel to collaborate on data centre projects across India and overseas for the next five years.

 

As part of this partnership, NBCC will provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of data centre buildings and associated civil/passive infrastructure. RailTel will handle planning, designing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning (SITC), and operations & maintenance (O&M) of the IT-related infrastructure.

This collaboration is designed to leverage the core competencies of both organizations, enabling them to supplement each others capabilities and enhance client acquisition and service delivery efficiency on a long-term, sustainable basis.

NBCC (India) is a Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, engineering procurement & construction and real estate. As on December 2024, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 25.05% to Rs 138.48 crore while net sales rose 16.99% to Rs 2826.96 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

