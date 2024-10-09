Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Rites Ltd saw volume of 206.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.04 lakh shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rites Ltd saw volume of 206.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.99% to Rs.327.35. Volumes stood at 34.94 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 42.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.10% to Rs.1,927.50. Volumes stood at 5.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd witnessed volume of 11.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.81% to Rs.672.50. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.10% to Rs.1,232.40. Volumes stood at 96551 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd recorded volume of 29202 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7619 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.15,256.15. Volumes stood at 18518 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap has surged 18% on heavy volumes; zoomed 112% in 4 months

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Explosions rock Beirut as Israel strikes Lebanon on Oct 7 anniv; updates

Highest run-scorer for England in Test cricket history

Joe Root becomes the highest run-getter for England in Test cricket history

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharp U-turn in benchmarks; Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 25,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharp U-turn in benchmarks; Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty below 25,000

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Excise Policy: ED to supply soft copies of docs for inspection issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon