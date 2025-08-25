Monday, August 25, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Apollo Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1885.71% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Apollo Investments reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1885.71% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.390.07 1886 OPM %97.84-100.00 -PBDT1.36-0.07 LP PBT1.36-0.07 LP NP1.36-0.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

